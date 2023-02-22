Regiment Conduct High Frequency Training

Written by YGTV Team on 22 February 2023 .

Royal Gibraltar Regiment Communication Information Systems (CIS) participated in Exercise South Talk yesterday.

Exercise South Talk is a long range High Frequency (HF) communications exercise run by the CIS School in Bovington, Dorset, England.



The aim of the exercise was to prove communications over a distance of 2000km using different antenna configurations. The aim was successful, and communications were established.



Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Warrant Officer Class Two Carey said: “Using high frequency radios, enable the British Army to talk across the world. It requires knowledge, skill and understanding. Different climatic conditions mean you need to be able to adjust the antenna configuration to counter difficulties.”



