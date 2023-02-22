73-year-old Drink Driver Sentenced

Written by YGTV Team on 22 February 2023 .

Cutting up a police vehicle, swerving from side to side and almost driving off the road.

These were just some of the tell-tale signs of drink driving that prompted RGP officers to stop a car just after 11pm on Friday 20 January last month.



On pulling the car over on Europort Road, they spoke with the driver Eric Bossino, who smelt of alcoholic drink and had bloodshot eyes.



After telling officers that he had been drinking wine, he blew 69ug on the roadside breath test – the legal limit is 35ug.



He was arrested and taken to New Mole House Police Station, where he blew 58ug on the Evidential Breath Test Machine. He was later charged with Driving with Alcohol Concentration Over Limit.



In the Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Bossino, of Edinburgh Estate, plead guilty and was sentenced to a £400 fine and disqualified from driving for 14 months.



An RGP spokesman, said: “We’d like to remind people that drink driving is totally unacceptable.



“Our officers are out every day looking for the tell-tale signs of drink driving, so our advice is don’t risk it, it’s just not worth it.



“We urge anyone not to get behind the wheel if intoxicated, to ensure they protect themselves and those around them.



“If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.



