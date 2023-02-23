Unite To Protest Outside Morrisons’ HQ In Bradford, UK

Written by YGTV Team on 23 February 2023 .

Unite the union is set to protest tomorrow morning outside Morrisons’ HQ in Bradford, UK.

Campaigners say they will stage a protest at the head office to “expose shabby mistreatment and anti-trade union tactics directed against Unite members in Gibraltar.”



Morrisons’ workers in Gibraltar have been on strike since 30 January in a dispute over a 2.4 per cent pay increase.



According to Unite, instead of negotiating to end the strike Morrisons has “wasted money” by flying in UK workers to “replace the roles of striking workers in Gibraltar.”



Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “If Morrisons think it can sneak strike-breaking tactics into Gibraltar then, it should think again.



“These workers are doing the same job as they would be in the UK, with the same bills to pay. Morrisons should be paying the rate for the job, it’s as simple as that.



“Morrisons can clearly easily afford to pay fairer wages, it is choosing not to. Our protest is just a warning shot. The union is ready to up the ante and do whatever it takes to win a fair deal for our Gibraltar Morrisons members.”



Workers in Gibraltar earn around £2 per hour less than their counterparts in the UK for undertaking the same job.



Last week, Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham wrote to David Potts the CEO of Morrisons supermarket chain to call on him to fund a fair pay increase for workers based in Gibraltar taking strike action to defend their living standards.