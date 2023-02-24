Additional Public Access Defibrillator Installed Outside No.6 Convent Place

Written by YGTV Team on 24 February 2023 .

The Government of Gibraltar says an additional Public Access Defibrillator (PAD) has been installed outside No.6 Convent Place. This is in addition to the defibrillators which are already currently placed around key locations in Gibraltar and which form part of the wider PAD programme.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Public Access Defibrillators locations can be found on the following link: https://www.gha.gi/defibrillators-in-gibraltar/

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: ‘I am delighted that we have been able to procure an additional defibrillator for public use which has been installed outside No.6 Convent Place and would like to thank the GHA for their assistance with this. This provides the public with an additional defibrillator in the centre of town and which can, and has proved to be, an essential life-saving device. I take this opportunity to strongly advise the public to familiarize themselves with the locations of Public Access Defibrillators in Gibraltar as it could prove to be life-saving one day.’





