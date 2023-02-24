GHA Says Unite Stance on Dental Services “Deeply Disappointing”

Written by YGTV Team on 24 February 2023 .

The GHA says it is “disappointed” by Unite the Union’s latest statement regarding the Dentistry department.

A statement continued: “The GHA has recently enjoyed a good working relationship with both Unite and the GHA’s dental clinicians following the completion of an independent review by two dental experts from the UK, commissioned by the GHA to ensure its provision of dental services meets the needs of the population.



“The review is now complete and working groups, which include the GHA’s dental clinicians, have been established to examine its findings. Action points have already been agreed and the GHA is keen to work as a team to implement these recommendations that will go a long way to combat the issues facing the service.”



The Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘The GHA has demonstrated a clear commitment to improving its dental services to our community which is our first priority and to working closely with clinicians to address their concerns.”



