Chief Minister Expresses Condolences On Passing Of Former House Of Commons Speaker, Baroness Boothroyd

Written by YGTV Team on 27 February 2023 .

The Chief Minister has expressed the condolences of the Government and People of Gibraltar to the family of the former Speaker of the House of Commons, Baroness Boothroyd following her passing earlier today.

Baroness Boothroyd became the first women Speaker of the House of Commons and held the position from 1992 to 2000.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: ‘I am saddened to learn of the passing of the former House of Commons Speaker, Baroness Boothroyd, who was an iconic figure in British politics and an inspiration to many. As the first woman to hold the position of Speaker, she was a trailblazer and a symbol of progress and equality. Her legacy will undoubtedly live on through the countless lives she touched and the impact she had on the British political landscape.’





