GSLP Calls On Unite And Morrisons To Return To Negotiating Table

Written by YGTV Team on 28 February 2023 .

The GSLP has called on Unite and Morrisons to “return to the negotiating table”.

A party statement continued:



“Yesterday, a number of GSLP Executive Committee Members visited the members of Unite the Union in the picket line outside Morrisons, on the 26th day of their strike action.



“The Executive members wanted to directly familiarise themselves with the issues which have been highlighted and especially the concerns of the employees.



“With the recent legislation for trade union recognition in the workplace, it is worrying to learn that there has been a threat from the employer withdrawing union recognition.



“The Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party calls on both Unite the Union and Morrison’s Management to return to the negotiating table to reach an acceptable solution, through dialogue, which is beneficial both to the employer and the employees.



“The Party is aware that the GSLP Liberal Government has offered both Unite and Morrisons its support and the support of its industrial relations machinery in the process of seeking to resolve the dispute.”