HMS Forth Arrives In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 01 March 2023 .

British Forces Gibraltar have announced the arrival of HMS Forth, a Batch 2 Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV).

As the first of the Royal Navy’s new Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV), HMS Forth is at the cutting-edge of maritime security. Her remit is to protect our nation’s interests at sea, whether that means safeguarding fishing stocks in UK waters, or offering reassurance and protection in the Falklands. She also has a flight deck and is armed with an array of weaponry, meaning she can support a range of operations, from counter-piracy to anti- smuggling.



HMS Forth’s Commanding Officer, Commander Easterbrook, said: “HMS Forth has done great work in and around the Falkland Islands over a number of years as a visible demonstration of the UK’s sovereignty.



The ship has now arrived in Gibraltar for a planned maintenance period which will ensure that HMS Forth can remain as capable and successful in the years ahead.



I’m very proud of the Ship’s engineers and they will be working closely with industry partners to ensure Forth returns to the Fleet in pristine condition. We are very much looking forward to our time in Gibraltar.”



