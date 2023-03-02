GRA Launches Media Literacy Webpage

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (the “GRA”) has launched a new Media Literacy resources webpage (www.gra.gi/broadcasting/media-literacy) on its main website.

A statement follows below:

What is media literacy?



Media literacy is the ability to critically evaluate, analyse and create content for broadcast and related electronic media.



The GRA does not regulate any content that originates from the internet, however, it has a statutory duty under the Broadcasting Act 2012, to promote media literacy including cooperation with broadcasters and educationalists.



Why is it important to be media literate?



With the rapid advancement of technology and the proliferation of media platforms, media literacy has become a critical 21st century skill. This is crucial given that we are being constantly bombarded with information via many mediums of communication especially via social media. Therefore, the GRA has produced a range of useful information and guidance that many will find beneficial. These are free to share and may be downloaded from our resources section.



Our objectives



The GRA’s approach aims to enable citizens to acquire the skills, knowledge and understanding to make use of both traditional and new communications services. By being media literate, it will help people manage content and communications, and protect themselves and their families from the potential risks associated with using these services.



Additionally, the GRA will seek to ensure that children and young people are safe and savvy online, including increasing their skills and confidence to critically navigate the news and spot misinformation.



The GRA expects to be able to reach out and engage with parents, carers, educationalists, and broadcasters alike, and share such resources, and will endeavour to constantly update the information and guidance to ensure that Gibraltar keeps pace with the constantly changing digital world that it lives in.



For further information, please contact the GRA by telephone on +350 200 74636 or by email using This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



