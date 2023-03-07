MAG Saddened By Harassment Of Street Musicians

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar has expressed concerns regarding the harassment their members face when performing in Main Street.

A statement from MAG follows below:

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar is saddened in having to express our concerns once again regarding the harassment our members face when performing in Main Street.

Yesterday afternoon, one of our members and local busker was confronted on two occasions by local businesses when he was performing in the street. He started opposite ICC when he was told to move and then another business owner also confronted the young man when he begun to perform at another location.

This young musician not only performs because he loves his music, but also to earn some money to help his family. The musician in question is also involved in many charities events throughout the year, giving a lot of his time for local causes.

MAG will not tolerate any harassment towards our members. Busking is legal in Gibraltar and if anyone has any problems with any of our musicians, they can contact us or call the Police to deal with their concerns.

Last year thanks to Downtown Gibraltar, we were able to have local musicians perform for our community in Main Streets in the weeks leading to Christmas. This initiative was very well received by the public as music brought life to our town centre. We organised these events taking into account all stakeholders concerns and drew up a programme for all to enjoy. Unfortunately, there is a minority that tried to disrupt this initiative.

MAG continues to work with the Ministry of Culture to find a solution to this ongoing problem. Until then, we ask members of the public for their support and to please respect their work.