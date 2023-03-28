All Arms Physical Training Instructors Course

Written by YGTV Team on 28 March 2023 .

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) have congratulated two soldiers on the completion of the All Arms Physical Training Instructors Course.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

RG’s Lance Corporal (LCpl) Bowman and Private (Pte) Kent RG successfully completed the 8-week course at the Army School of Physical Training in Aldershot, United Kingdom.

Over 130 soldiers from various regiments started the course with 116 successfully completing it.

On completion of the course, the soldiers were awarded the coveted “Cross Swords” during the pass of parade, witnessed by the RG Quartermaster Sergeant Instructor, Warrant Officer Class 2 Hunt.

LCpl Bowman and Pte Kent will return to the Regiment with new leadership and coaching skills, that will be vital in ensuring the Regiment are physically and mentally prepared for all roles within the RG.



