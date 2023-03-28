Cancer Relief Gibraltar 40th Anniversary Exhibition

To celebrate their 40th anniversary, the charity will be holding a “A Walk through our History” exhibition. This will open on Tuesday 4th April until Friday 14th April (bank holiday weekend excluded) at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates, opening hours from 10am to 6pm.

Cancer Relief Gibraltar is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. In order to celebrate this milestone, the charity will be holding a series of events throughout the year starting with the “A Walk through our History” exhibition. This will open on Tuesday 4th April until Friday 14th April (bank holiday weekend excluded) at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates, opening hours from 10am to 6pm. Everyone is welcome to visit.

The exhibition will show how the charity has grown in the past four decades to become one of the largest in Gibraltar. It was formed in 1983 by Lady Williams, wife of the then Governor Admiral Sir David Williams together with a team of health professionals and community leaders. They developed the beginning of a community palliative care service with day support, a specialist nurse and nursing equipment for use in patients’ home.

In 1990, the Lady Williams Centre was opened in Devil’s Tower Road. Day support was developed even further with new facilities such as hairdressing, supervised bathing, and aromatherapy. A cancer support group and a Hospice at Home nursing service were started and the first hospital palliative care nurse sponsored by the charity began work in St Bernard’s Hospital in 1998. During that time four more GHA nurses went to UK to complete specialist training in caring for people with terminal illness.

In 2013 the “Cancer Relief Centre” opened in South Barracks Road. This beautiful building, gifted by the Government of Gibraltar allowed for expansion. Today, the charity offers the same services as before but has developed new services such as cancer nurse led clinics, the Hospice Outreach Service (HOS), counselling, bereavement support, as well as wig and hair care. A range of complementary therapies are offered and the Centre now hosts ‘Living With and Beyond Cancer Support groups’.

Throughout this time, Cancer Relief has benefited from the kind services of an army of generous volunteers who have given of their time to the charity’s work.

Looking back we can see that we have come a very long way since the early dreams of 1983. The charity has provided care in one way or another for thousands of patients and families affected by cancer. We are very proud of what we have achieved. We are forever grateful to the community for taking Cancer Relief into their hearts and look forward to welcoming visitors to the exhibition.





