Cost of Living Campaign Ballot Results

Written by YGTV Team on 28 March 2023 .

As part of its ongoing Public Sector campaign, Unite the Union says it’s pleased to announce the results of the ballot held across the Government of Gibraltar public service membership. The union says this process has been the “largest democratic process” undertaken by Unite in Gibraltar in the last thirty years.

As announced, the ballot has taken place between the 13th and 23rd of March. The total turnout of voters has been 85% and the results are as follows:



97% In favour



2% Against



1% Abstentions



A statement continued: “Our members have clearly decided what direction this campaign needs to take.



“Unite the Union is now positively looking forward and very much committed to taking part in meaningful negotiations with the HM Government of Gibraltar.



“These talks will take place within a forum suggested by the Chief Minister in a meeting with Unite.



“We would like to take this opportunity to publicly acknowledge and thank our branch officials, shop stewards and convenors for the hard teamwork that has gone into the organization and delivery of the ballot to the many workplaces.”