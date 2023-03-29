Gabriel Moreno To Release New Collection of Poetry

Local poet Gabriel Moreno is launching his new book "Heart Mortally Wounded By Six Strings" with a night of music and poetry at London's Servant Jazz Quarters in Dalston on April 4th featuring special guests from the alternative folk scene and readings from the new book accompanied by Ned Cartwright.

The Gibraltar launch will take place on July 5th.



Charles Durante, in his introduction to Moreno’s book, says: “Gabriel is a lively, experimental, self-ironising, occasionally outrageous poet with a penchant for erotic outpourings and passionate confession, impatient with otiose literary criticism, and revelling in poetry’s close alliance with madness. This collection, with its stunning title, ‘Heart Mortally Wounded with Six Strings’ repays repeated readings and is a source of undiluted pleasure.”