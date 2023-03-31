Government Meets With Unite And Gibraltar General And Clerical Association To Continue Discussions With Unions On Public Sector Pay

Written by YGTV Team on 31 March 2023 .

The Government met Unite the Union and the Gibraltar General and Clerical Association, the two unions with an active representative committee within the jurisdiction, to continue discussions pertaining to the unions’ respective claims in respect of Public Sector Pay.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The meeting was positive and cordial and established the participants’ respective preliminary positions both in respect of the concerns that the unions had raised and in the context of the deficit in Public Finances arising from reduced revenue as a result of COVID and related expenditure which the Government has previously alerted the public to.

It was agreed that further analysis of the matters raised in the discussion was necessary and to this end, another meeting has been scheduled for mid-April to continue this stream of work. Additional data will be provided for analysis at that subsequent meeting.





