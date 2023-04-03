Spring COVID-19 Booster

Written by YGTV Team on 03 April 2023 .

The GHA are offering a spring COVID-19 vaccine booster as from Tuesday 11th April 2023, from 1-4pm at the Primary Care Centre.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The booster will be available to people aged over 75 years old, with a weakened immune system or living in residential care and nursing homes. The reason for offering the spring booster to only these groups is because the research shows that immunity starts to decrease after 6 months and there is an increased risk of being hospitalised as a result of the severe consequences of COVID-19. For people over 75 years old there is nearly a threefold increase in risk of hospitalisation after 6 months from their last booster. People with a weakened immune system will be contacted by the GHA and invited to attend for their booster.

Dr Helen Carter, Director of Public Health, said: “The GHA in conjunction with HMGoG are pleased to be in a position to offer a spring booster to a selected group of our population who may be at a continued greater risk of the consequences of severe disease”.





