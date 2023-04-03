Learning Disability Services – Sensory Room Refurbishment

Written by YGTV Team on 03 April 2023 .

The Care Agency have announced the refurbishment of a sensory room for the Learning Disability Services located at St Bernadette’s Resource Centre.

A statement from the Care Agency follows below:

The refurbishment project was made possible through a collaboration between His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, the Disability Society, and the Autism Support Group.

The sensory room is a vital resource for individuals with learning disabilities, providing a safe and calming environment where they can explore their senses and regulate their emotions. The room is equipped with a variety of tools and equipment that stimulate the senses, including lights, sounds, textures, and scents. Sensory rooms can offer a wide range of benefits, including reducing anxiety and stress, promoting relaxation, improving mood and sleep, and enhancing communication and social interaction. For individuals with learning disabilities who may experience sensory overload or struggle with communication, sensory rooms can be particularly valuable, helping them to develop coping strategies and improve their overall wellbeing. By providing access to sensory rooms, organisations can help to support the emotional, physical and social needs of individuals with profound and multiple learning disabilities, promoting inclusion and enabling them to lead fulfilling lives.

The refurbishment involved updating the room with new equipment including a colour column, a switch activated LED wall panel, a sling swing, a Sensit Chair and a projector. This equipment was generously donated by The Disability Society and Autism Support Group.

The CEO of the Care Agency, Mr Carlos Banderas, said:"The refurbishment of the sensory room is an excellent example of what can be achieved when different organisations come together. We are grateful to the Disability Society and the Autism Support Group for their generous donation which will enhance the experience of individuals with learning disabilities within the sensory room. The Care Agency is committed to providing high quality services for individuals with learning disabilities, and this project is a testament to that commitment."

The Minister for Health andCare,the HonAlbertIsola MP, said:"I am delighted to see such positive changeswithin the LearningDisability Services. The refurbishmentofthe sensory room will provide a valuable resource for individuals with learning disabilities and the new equipment will enhance their experience and support their emotional wellbeing."



