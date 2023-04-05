Ministry For Equality Delivers Equality, Diversity And Inclusion Training To Department Of Education Staff

Written by YGTV Team on 05 April 2023 .

The Ministry of Equality was invited to participate in the Department of Education’s in-service days for all education staff held last week.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Three training workshops on ‘Unconscious Bias and Challenging Stereotypes in the Classroom’ were delivered by Marlene Dalli, Policy Development Officer at the Ministry of Equality, over the course of one day. These workshops were attended by a total of 60 participants including teachers, special needs learning support assistants, and students completing their PGCE at the University.

These workshops build upon the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion training already undertaken by the Ministry of Equality with a number of key stake-holders, including the Youth Service, and the University of Gibraltar in recent years.

Minister for Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, MP, said, “I am very happy that the Ministry of Equality has been able to contribute to the in-service days organised by the Department of Education. This trainingwas tailored to meetthe specific needs of education staff and has been very well-received. We are always happy to support the professional development of key-stakeholders through our delivery of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion training given thatteachers play a key role in promoting the core values of social justice and fairness to children.”





