Stylos Success At Global Dance Open Gibraltar Qualifier
Stylos Dance Studios recently had great success at the Global Dance Open Gibraltar Qualifier.
A statement from Stylos Dance Studios follows below:
This is no doubt becoming the best season yet for Stylos Dance Studios and it’s only the beginning! A great last few days at the Global Dance Open Gibraltar Qualifier!
Dancer Of The Globe Nominees - 4 out of Total 6
Oceana Payne
Amy Wink
Lewis Llamas
Anna Jimenez
CYD? Scholarships
Dancer Of The Year Nominee - Oceana Payne
Ticket Scholarship - Ella Hurtado
They achieved an insane 90 marks and above on 14 of 29 competing routines, plus highest score of the whole competition with ‘My Way’ - Lyrical Solo performed by Oceana Payne scoring an outstanding 95.83 marks
1st Places - 17
Anna Pecino - Contemporary Solo
Heaven Bocarisa - Contemporary Solo
Anna Jimenez - Jazz Solo
Amy Wink - Lyrical Solo
Sophie Crosskey - Jazz Solo
Amy Wink - Acro Solo
Janelle Hendrick & Lewis Llamas - Jazz Duet
Anna Pecino - Acro Solo
Oceana Payne - Acro Solo
Ella Hurtado, Heaven Bocarisa & Oceana Payne - Acro Duet/Trio
‘Ain’t That A Kick’ - Jazz Small Group
Heaven Bocarisa & Oceana Payne - Lyrical Duet/Trio
Anna Jimenez - Lyrical Solo
‘9 To 5’ - Acro Small Group
‘Down To The River’ - Lyrical Large Group
Oceana Payne - Lyrical Solo
‘Speaking In Tongues’ - Contemporary Small Group
2nd Places - 7
Ella Hurtado - Acro Solo
Anna Pecino - Jazz Solo
Lewis Llamas - Lyrical Solo
Janelle Hendrick - Jazz Solo
Demi Linares - Lyrical Solo
Ella Hurtado - Showdance Solo
Anna Pecino & Marianne Hook - Acro Duet
3rd Places - 3
Marianne Hook - Acro Solo
Romi Wagner - Showdance Solo
Sophie Crosskey & Mia Hook - Jazz Duet
They wish to congratulate their team for consistently putting on insane, jaw-dropping performances!