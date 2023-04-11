Stylos Success At Global Dance Open Gibraltar Qualifier

Stylos Dance Studios recently had great success at the Global Dance Open Gibraltar Qualifier.

A statement from Stylos Dance Studios follows below:

This is no doubt becoming the best season yet for Stylos Dance Studios and it’s only the beginning! A great last few days at the Global Dance Open Gibraltar Qualifier!

Dancer Of The Globe Nominees - 4 out of Total 6

Oceana Payne

Amy Wink

Lewis Llamas

Anna Jimenez

CYD? Scholarships

Dancer Of The Year Nominee - Oceana Payne

Ticket Scholarship - Ella Hurtado

They achieved an insane 90 marks and above on 14 of 29 competing routines, plus highest score of the whole competition with ‘My Way’ - Lyrical Solo performed by Oceana Payne scoring an outstanding 95.83 marks

1st Places - 17

Anna Pecino - Contemporary Solo

Heaven Bocarisa - Contemporary Solo

Anna Jimenez - Jazz Solo

Amy Wink - Lyrical Solo

Sophie Crosskey - Jazz Solo

Amy Wink - Acro Solo

Janelle Hendrick & Lewis Llamas - Jazz Duet

Anna Pecino - Acro Solo

Oceana Payne - Acro Solo

Ella Hurtado, Heaven Bocarisa & Oceana Payne - Acro Duet/Trio

‘Ain’t That A Kick’ - Jazz Small Group

Heaven Bocarisa & Oceana Payne - Lyrical Duet/Trio

Anna Jimenez - Lyrical Solo

‘9 To 5’ - Acro Small Group

‘Down To The River’ - Lyrical Large Group

Oceana Payne - Lyrical Solo

‘Speaking In Tongues’ - Contemporary Small Group

2nd Places - 7

Ella Hurtado - Acro Solo

Anna Pecino - Jazz Solo

Lewis Llamas - Lyrical Solo

Janelle Hendrick - Jazz Solo

Demi Linares - Lyrical Solo

Ella Hurtado - Showdance Solo

Anna Pecino & Marianne Hook - Acro Duet

3rd Places - 3

Marianne Hook - Acro Solo

Romi Wagner - Showdance Solo

Sophie Crosskey & Mia Hook - Jazz Duet

They wish to congratulate their team for consistently putting on insane, jaw-dropping performances!