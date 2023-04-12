SNAG Urges Government To Implement Pathways, Strategies And Further Resources

The SNAG has called on the Government to implement "pathways, strategies, and further resources" following the end of Autism Acceptance Week.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

Last week marked the end of Autism Acceptance Week and a weeklong campaign by SNAG and other NGOs aimed at celebrating differences and promoting acceptance within our community, as part of the awareness and acceptance that we work on continuously throughout the year.

It is also true that part of the process of raising awareness, aiding the journey to understanding and ultimately achieving acceptance is also highlighting the work that yet needs to be done to create the society that also works for the neurodiverse community. This evidently includes the availability and access to the pathways, services and support that neurodiverse people need.

As all these Acceptance and Awareness Days go by year after year, with our full support, we do wonder how long it will take for the correct and appropriate Autism, ADHD, and all other relevant pathways for neurodiverse conditions to be implemented?

It is important to reflect that although work has been carried out on ensuring early diagnosis of these conditions, there are still too many families with children and far too many adults who continue to wait far too long to receive a diagnosis meaning that they themselves cannot begin their own journey of understanding and acceptance.

As the numbers of neurodivergent children continues to rise rapidly – we will be amongst the first to celebrate and appreciate their differences, always calling for greater acceptance and understanding within our society. We will also continue to ask; how much longer will the community have to wait for the correct and full availability of services and support for people of all ages?

How much longer will professionals need to continue to work without the proper pathways, frameworks, and resources in place? We are fortunate to have wonderful and dedicated professionals, but despite their continued and remarkable efforts, the commitment needs to come from the very top and be far firmer to aid them in their magnificent work.

When will this SYSTEMIC failure of the shortage of therapy provision be addressed, for example?

And how many more young people will continue to be failed by missed opportunities and unfulfilled potentials because they simply do not have access to, or do not have the right support to pursue suitable vocational and training opportunities that lead to equitable, sustainable, and meaningful work opportunities?

Every year we call for greater Acceptance. Around the world people move from Awareness to Acceptance

with a greater understanding of what neurodiversity is. With that understanding, the understanding of pathways and strategies have developed simultaneously all around the world too. We continue to fall too far behind.

We must therefore move beyond Special Needs Committees that never meet and Strategies and pathways that should have been drafted years ago. We must move beyond words and put pen to paper to finally introduce the meaningful changes for the people that need them and their families.