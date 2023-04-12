34th Annual Painting/Drawing Competition

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will be holding its Annual Painting Competition on Saturday 13th May 2023.

This year’s theme is the ‘Southern Defence Walls’ and artists will be invited to choose a view of the walls between Ragged Staff Gate and Charles V Wall (includes South Bastion Wall, South Port Gate and Prince Edward’s Gate).

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

Gibraltar’s urban landscape is constantly changing and with this change comes the threat of losing elements of our architectural heritage. By drawing attention to them through the medium of art one can appreciate the variety in our landscape and come to value it. In the words of American conservationist Mollie Beattie, ‘What a country chooses to save is what a country chooses to say about itself.’ We hope participants will use this statement to inspire their artworks this year.

Registration of participants will take place on the day by the Trafalgar Cemetery section of Charles V Wall between 9.00am and 12:30pm. Those who wish to pre-register are encouraged to do so via our website www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi

With the exception of school participants, painting/sketching must take place on location, on the day between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Any type of traditional artistic media will be accepted. Participants must supply their own art materials. Entries should not be larger than 76cm x 60cm (refer to rules and regulations).





On completion, participants will be required to hand in their entries to a representative of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust at the Trust Office at 13 John Mackintosh Square. All entries must be handed in by the deadline of 5:00pm.

The competition is divided into four groups: -

Adults (aged 18 and over), Juniors (aged 11 to 17), Children (aged 7-10), Infants (aged 6 and under)















Prizes will be as follows: -





