eServices Launched for Housing Department

Written by YGTV Team on 18 April 2023 .

The Government says it is pleased to announce the launch of a number of Housing eServices, which can now be accessed via the Gov.gi portal (https://portal.egov.gi/)

The services are amongst the most heavily used by citizens and are now fully integrated to the Housing Department back office system, which makes the application process easier to manage and process.



The services which include Applications for Government Accommodation, Include/Exclude persons on Tenancy and for Rental Pensioner exchanges are some of the more complex services, which require various documents such as proof of address and current household composition. The services are now integrated with various databases, so the citizen no longer needs to present these documents. By the same token, the Housing Department no longer needs to independently check or store this information, as they already exist as verified records in other integrated databases.



The Minister for Digital Services, Albert Isola, said: “I am delighted to be able to launch these new services. These fully integrated services will allow the Housing Department to work efficiently and accurately with live data which is another important step in the right direction.”



The Minister for Housing, Steven Linares, said: “This is a great step forward towards digitising the systems within the Housing Department. Despite this, there will still be a service available for those who are not able to access the Gov.gi portal. I would like to publicly thank my staff at the Housing Department for their hard work in delivering this with the team at the Ministry of Digital Services for having been able to put this system in place”.



