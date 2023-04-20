Police Federation “Extremely Disappointed” With Deaths At Sea Judgment

20 April 2023

The Gibraltar Police Federation says it is “extremely disappointed” with the judgment handed down yesterday in the Supreme Court by the Chief Justice in relation to the deaths at sea in March 2020.

A statement continued: “We strongly believe the judgment does not adequately do justice to the officers concerned and the reality of the situation which officers face when fighting criminal activity out at sea.



“The Gibraltar Police Federation is supporting the officers concerned in their consideration of an appeal of the judgment to the Court of Appeal.



The Federation has also replied to comments made this morning by the lawyer representing the former Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail:



“The Gibraltar Police Federation is absolutely shocked at the comments made at the Magistrates’ Court this morning by Mr Charles Gomez, representing the former Commissioner Mr McGrail, suggesting that the GPF has acted improperly with a witness in a criminal case.



“As a result, we will be taking legal advice on the matter and will consider all options at our disposal and reserve all our rights on this matter.



“The lack of respect and contempt demonstrated against the GPF by Mr Gomez and his subsequent defamatory comments, cannot and will not go unchallenged.



“His grave suggestions of impropriety only serve to undermine and discourage potential victims of abuse coming forward to report these kinds of sensitive matters in the future.”