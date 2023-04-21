The Jesse Tree To Perform At The Ivy

Written by YGTV Team on 21 April 2023 .

The Jesse Tree will be performing at The Ivy in Ocean Village on Friday 2nd June with special guest Guy Valarino.

A statement from the Musicians Association of Gibraltar follows below:

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar has announced today another exciting concert, on this occasion they welcome The Jesse Tree.

This will be the first time Jesse Mclaren will be performing in Gibraltar with his band. He will be promoting his latest EP "Things To Come" with songs like Amabella, Can't Move on and latest release Wake Me Up already available on all digital platforms.

Special guest for the night will be local acoustic legend Guy Valarino. Well know for his song writing and how he uses his loop pedal to bring his songs alive.

A MAG spokesperson said "We are really happy to be able to bring local musicians home and share their experience abroad with us. We would like to thank both Gibraltar Cultural Services and Ivys Sports Bar for making this happen".

Organisers cannot wait for Friday 2nd June and celebrate local music they best way we know how.

Tickets are selling fast, available on www.buytickets.gi.