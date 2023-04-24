Island Games Postcard Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 24 April 2023 .

The Guernsey Arts Commission has launched a Postcard Competition for young people as part of this year’s Guernsey Island Games Cultural Programme.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The competition forms part of the cultural engagement that will run alongside the Games with other initiatives also ongoing.

Organisers say it’s easy to be involved, with the event open to young people aged 14 and under. Entries must consist of a picture or collage, created either digitally or by hand, of their favourite thing about Gibraltar, this needs to be created on an A4 piece of paper or card. This could feature a special monument, an animal that is unique to Gibraltar, an important person from The Rock or an area or view that is special to the artist. Winning entries will be used to create postcards that can be sent globally by the Island Games teams.

Entries need to be submitted, and contact details supplied by a parent, guardian or teacher aged 18 or over a photo or scan of the design must be uploaded via Google Forms by Sunday 14th May 2023. If you have any questions or problems using the form email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.