Round 13 Of UK-EU Gibraltar Talks Open In London

Written by YGTV Team on 24 April 2023 .

The 13th negotiating round between the United Kingdom and the European Union to agree a future relationship treaty for Gibraltar takes place in London this week on 24th and 25th April.

A statement from the Government follows below:

In the same way as in previous rounds,the Government of Gibraltar will be represented in the room by the Attorney General Michael Llamas, supported by the Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels Daniel D’Amato.

The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister will again connect virtually into the room, although Dr Garcia leaves for London later today for other related meetings.

The Government remains fully committed to work hard to conclude an agreement which is safe, secure and beneficial for Gibraltar.





