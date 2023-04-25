The Convent Open Day 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 25 April 2023 .

His Excellency The Governor, Sir David Steel, is opening The Convent to the public on Saturday 13th May so that visitors can enjoy the beauty of the garden and explore the historic and beautiful building.

A statement from the Convent follows below:

The Convent will be open from 11:00 to 16:00. Food and drink will be on sale as well as a plant stall.

There will be a charge of £1pp for entry. All proceeds will go to local charities.

Visitors should be aware that there is limited disabled access to the garden. Pushchairs and prams cannot be admitted but limited storage will be available. Anyone requiring assistance is encouraged to contact The Convent in advance.

The Governor said he is looking forward to another successful Open Day:

“This time of year is perfect to open our doors and welcome the community and local organisations as well as visitors to Gibraltar to see the garden at its best, and to enjoy nearly 500 years of history that the Convent has to offer.”





