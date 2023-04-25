  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

The Convent Open Day 2023

Written by YGTV Team on .

His Excellency The Governor, Sir David Steel, is opening The Convent to the public on Saturday  13th May so that visitors can enjoy the beauty of the garden and explore the historic and beautiful building. 

A statement from the Convent follows below:

The Convent will be open from 11:00 to 16:00. Food and drink will be on sale as well as a plant  stall. 

There will be a charge of £1pp for entry. All proceeds will go to local charities. 

Visitors should be aware that there is limited disabled access to the garden. Pushchairs and  prams cannot be admitted but limited storage will be available. Anyone requiring assistance  is encouraged to contact The Convent in advance. 

The Governor said he is looking forward to another successful Open Day: 

“This time of year is perfect to open our doors and welcome the community and local  organisations as well as visitors to Gibraltar to see the garden at its best, and to enjoy nearly  500 years of history that the Convent has to offer.”



