New Conference Tackles Wellbeing At Work

Written by YGTV Team on 25 April 2023 .

An accomplished psychotherapist and leadership consultant from Oslo will share his expertise on transforming unhealthy and toxic work environments at the inaugural Wellbeing at Work Conference by GibSams.

Known for his Gozzip 2018 concept, Mr Glenn D Rolfsen has presented as a keynote speaker at the World Health Organisation (WHO) and various HR organisations throughout Europe.

Gibraltar's mental health and suicide prevention charity, GibSams is to host its inaugural Wellbeing at Work Conference on May 11th. The event aims to promote positive working environments, raise awareness about mental health concerns in the workplace, and provide tools for fostering employee wellbeing.

The conference is part of GibSams's established Wellbeing at Work initiatives, which align with the charity's mission to reduce suicides in Gibraltar. With a focus on contemporary occupational wellbeing practices, the event features a keynote speech by renowned workplace psychotherapist Glenn D Rolfsen and a morning filled with stimulating discussions and expertly moderated breakout sessions.

In addition to Mr Rolfsen's keynote, the conference also features a diverse panel, moderated by Pete Cush and including Kurt Looyens, Christian Bjorlow, Angelique Linares, and Prof Daniella Tilbury. Attendees can participate in one of four breakout sessions, led by industry experts, covering topics such as well-being pillars, men and mental health, psychological safety, and building strong relationships within teams and organisations.