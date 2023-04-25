Spring COVID Vaccine Booster Programme Ends On Thursday 27th April

Written by YGTV Team on 25 April 2023 .

The GHA has announced that the Spring COVID vaccine booster programme will end this coming Thursday 27th April 2023.

The booster is available to people aged over 75 years old, with a weakened immune system or living in residential care and nursing homes. Members of the public can attend the Primary Care Centre between 1-4pm every weekday on a walk-in basis.



The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: ‘The GHA have been offering the Spring COVID vaccine booster since early April to all those over 75, in residential care and/or those with severe immunosuppression. Our current stock of vaccines is due to expire in coming days and so this is the last opportunity for anyone eligible to take up the offer of the vaccine.’