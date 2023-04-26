Minister Daryanani Wishes Best Of Luck To Darts Players

Written by YGTV Team on 26 April 2023 .

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has met with local darts players Craig Galliano, Sean Negrette and Justin Hewitt to wish them luck in the Professional Darts Corporation development tour throughout the UK this year.

Minister Daryanani commented: “These boys are incredible. They have excelled in all the tournaments they have taken part in around UK and Europe. They do Gibraltar proud wherever they go and it is important to support them always. I would like to wish them the best of luck for their endeavours this year and advise them to continue working harder than ever to achieve their goals”.





