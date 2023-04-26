The Gibraltar National Museum Open Day 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 26 April 2023 .

The Gibraltar National Museum will hold its annual Open Day on Saturday 20th May 2023 from 10:00 to 18:00, in celebration of International Museum Day. This year's theme "Museums, Sustainability and Well-being" was set by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

Since 2002, International Museum Day has been celebrated in Gibraltar with an open day, and this year marks the 20th in-person Museum Open Day and 22nd overall, including a couple of years of virtual events due to the pandemic, which were also popular.

The Open Day promises to be fun-filled with plenty of activities, primarily aimed at young people but also for the young at heart. The staff at the Gibraltar National Museum will be available to answer any questions and there will be a range of hands-on activities for all to enjoy.

Children's activities such as face painting, workshops, crafts, treasure hunt and fancy dress competitions will feature on the day, with prizes for the winners. This year's fancy dress competition theme is Nature and History of Gibraltar and participants must register on the day from 10:00 to 12:30.

Entrance to the Gibraltar National Museum is free all day and the event promises to be a fun day for the whole family.

Professor Clive Finlayson, Director of the Gibraltar National Museum, said: "We are thrilled to invite everyone to once again join us for our annual Open Day and celebrate International Museum Day with us. We hope to see many new and familiar faces enjoying the activities we have planned".






