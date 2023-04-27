Soldier Completes Potential Junior NCO Course

Written by YGTV Team on 27 April 2023 .

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment says they are delighted to announce that Private (Pte) Brosco recently returned to Gibraltar after having passed the Potential Junior Non-Commissioned Officers (PJNCO) course at the Infantry Training Centre in Catterick.

The course brings together private reservist soldiers from Infantry Regiments across the UK, putting them through their paces in their first promotion-ready course as part of their career within the British Army.



The course, which is run over 19 days, focuses primarily on infantry fieldcraft, tactics and physical endurance in inclement weather conditions.



Pte Brosco’s skills and training were put to the test over a four night period when he was tasked with completing two field exercises.



Additionally, whilst starting his Army Leadership and Development Programme, Pte Brosco was tested on both day and night navigation. All of the training provided critical infantry development towards becoming a Lance Corporal on his return to the Regiment.



The Royal Gibraltar Regiment says they are very proud of Pte Brosco's achievements and wish him all the best after a great start to his career as a reservist soldier.



