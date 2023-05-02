St Joseph’s Lower Primary Raise Over £800 For AWCP

St Joseph’s Lower Primary school students recently raised over £800 for the Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park (AWCP).

A statement from the Government follows below:

At St Joseph’s Lower Primary School the Nursery children have embarked on a Project Based Learning (PBL) focussing on animals. They enjoyed their first ever school trip to the Alameda Wildlife and Conservation Park where they learnt about the different animals and how they came to be in the Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park (AWCP). On their trip the pupils were able to witness what an incredible job the team at AWCP do (many of whom are volunteers) in developing and improving standards of enclosures and animal habitats. The learners have also enjoyed visits from vets and the Animal Welfare Officer and they have learnt about what animals need to live, thrive and be happy. A great focus has been that animals are living things and the importance of caring for them properly.

Mrs Leaper from AWCP shared a problem with the children - she had some animals which needed rehoming and with her advice and support, St Joseph’s Lower Primary School have been able to identify a safe and appropriate outdoor space for two tortoises and two guinea pigs.

The new additions to the St Joseph’s schoolfamily will be welcomed in the coming weeks and, in the meantime, the children are busy designing their own mini habitats for the pets, planting the foods which they will need to feed the animals and helping to get the habitat ready. These young learners have also raised over £800 for theAWCP through a bikeathon as a way of showing appreciation for all the help with their learning. This also gives the children an understanding that our community is made stronger if we all pitch in to help one another and foster empathy and compassion towards others.





