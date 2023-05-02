Aspire – A One-Day Conference on Sustainability in the Built Environment

Written by YGTV Team on 02 May 2023 .

The Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage has announced that it will be holding a conference on a Sustainable Built Environment for Gibraltar on the 9th June.

The one-day event will be held at the Sunborn Hotel and will provide a platform for participants to share their expertise, discuss current trends and challenges and network with like-minded individuals. Attendees can expect to hear from keynote speakers, participate in interactive workshops and engage in stimulating panel sessions covering a variety of topics related to sustainable construction and development.



Confirmed speakers include Catriona Brady, the Strategic Director of the World Green Building Council, Julie Godefroy, the CIBSE Net Zero Policy Lead, Jason de Carteret from Solar Century Africa and the Liberal Democrat peer the Rt Hon Baroness Northover, vice-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on the Environment. A full list of speakers and sessions can be found on the event’s website aspire.gi.



The event is being sponsored by industry with Casais and the Montagu Group as Gold Sponsors, NatWest International as Silver and the Trusted Novus Bank, North Gorge Properties and Chestertons as Bronze Sponsors.



Minister for the Environment, Dr. John Cortes said “Sustainable building and an improved built environment are essential to deliver a healthier and more resilient future for Gibraltar. We are looking forward to hosting a dynamic and informative conference and encourage anyone with an interest in this field to attend.”



Tickets go on sale today and are available from buytickets.gi



