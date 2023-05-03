Text Confirmation For GHA Appointments

Written by YGTV Team on 03 May 2023 .

As of Thursday 4th May 2023 the GHA will be sending appointment confirmation and reminder text messages for all Primary Care Centre and Children’s Health Centre advanced appointments. The text message header should read ‘GHA Appts’.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

If you are unable to attend your appointment, please use either the link or phone number provided within the text message to cancel your appointment.

The Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan OBE, said: ‘These reminder texts are a simple but effective means of providing peace of mind to patients that their appointment has been successfully booked and also of making sure that patients don’t inadvertently miss an appointment. Clinic time is precious so please remember to cancel your appointment if you are unable to attend.’





