  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Text Confirmation For GHA Appointments

Written by YGTV Team on .

As of Thursday 4th May 2023 the GHA will be sending appointment  confirmation and reminder text messages for all Primary Care Centre and Children’s Health  Centre advanced appointments. The text message header should read ‘GHA Appts’. 

A statement from the GHA follows below:

If you are unable to attend your appointment, please use either the link or phone number  provided within the text message to cancel your appointment. 

The Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan OBE, said: ‘These reminder texts are a simple but  effective means of providing peace of mind to patients that their appointment has been  successfully booked and also of making sure that patients don’t inadvertently miss an  appointment. Clinic time is precious so please remember to cancel your appointment if you are  unable to attend.’ 



share with Whatsapp