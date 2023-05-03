RGP Search Team Get To Work Ahead Of Parade

Written by YGTV Team on 03 May 2023 .

Ahead of this evening’s Essential Services Coronation Parade, the RGP’s specially trained team has been searching the area.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Lifting drain covers, checking voids and keeping the public safe – it’s been a busy couple of days for the RGP and GDP’s Licensed Search Officers.

They were also joined by Koki, the GDP’s explosives detection dog.

During the search, no stone is left unturned to make sure that the area is safe.

An RGP spokesman, said: “Prior to joining the specialist department, LSOs must have successfully passed an intensive five-day course approved by the UK's College of Policing.

“RGP and GDP officers often work together as a unit ahead of big events, to find missing persons or to recover evidence.”

In the parade tonight are members of British Forces Gibraltar and representatives of the Rock’s various essential services.

The parade starts at Market Palace around 5.40pm, before making its way into Casemates Square, along Main Street, before halting at Convent Place around 15/20 minutes later for an Inspection and a Royal Salute.



