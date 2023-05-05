  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

International Day Of The Midwife

Written by YGTV Team on .

Yesterday the GHA celebrated the International Day of the Midwife.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

International Day of the Midwife is celebrated each year on 5th May. This day provides an  opportunity for midwives to honour their profession and for others to recognise and  acknowledge their valuable work and contribution to maternal and new-born health. The vital  role that midwives play in health promotion and research is highlighted in this year’s theme “from  evidence to reality”.  

Midwives provide essential care for women throughout their pregnancy, childbirth and the  postpartum period. Evidence based practice is essential to ensure that Midwives are able to  provide the highest quality of care based on most current researches and practices.  

One area evidence based practice has had a significant impact is in breastfeeding and lactation  support. Breastfeeding is essential for the health and well-being of both, mother and baby.  Midwives provide a critical role in supporting women to breastfeed successfully, and counselling  women to overcome challenges encountered in their journey. We are pleased to announce that  2 of our midwives have successfully completed a course in lactation consultant in order to  continue to provide evidence based care on breastfeeding.  

Patient satisfaction audits have proven vital to allow service users to voice their suggestions and  therefore implement changes in the service. We have been conducting these satisfaction audits  for the past decade and have made positive changes to our service and environment based on  your suggestions.  

GHA Midwives will be running a stall at St Bernard’s Hospital this Friday between 10:00 and  14:00. This year’s Theme will be captured in a series of poster’s and leaflets, highlighting the  recent improvements to the service.  

We encourage everyone to join us, especially expecting parents to discuss any questions they  might have about our service.  

Professor Patrick Geoghegan OBE, GHA Director General ‘I am very proud of our GHA midwives  and their continued commitment to professional development and continuously working to  improve the service that the GHA offers.’



