A Heritage Vision For Gibraltar Questionnaire

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2023 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust is encouraging members of the public to complete a questionnaire based on the heritage vision paper. This follows on from a meeting held in John Mackintosh Hall last night where the vision was discussed with Minister John Cortes and Government Archaeologist, Dominic Lopez from the Ministry for Heritage.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

The aim of the meeting was to gather feedback from members of the public on the paper to formulate a response to the Minister before the deadline of Friday 12th May.

The questionnaire is anonymous and will take around 5-10 minutes to complete. There are also hardcopies available to in our shop in The Main Guard, 13 John Mackintosh Square. The deadline for the return of the questionnaires is Wednesday 10th May.

Find the link here: https://tinyurl.com/388t3a9a





