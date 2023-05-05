Unite Response to the Current Economic Debate

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2023 .

Unite the union, in response to the current economic debate, says it would like to highlight that borrowing during times of deficit to provide higher wages, “stimulates the economy and will lead to increased spending."

A statement continued: “Increasing demands naturally lead to higher levels of imports, all being essential to stimulate a recovering economy. Unite’s suggestion for Government to borrow a reasonable and easily affordable amount of money to provide a decent Public Sector pay increase, is a far better alternative for our economy than any austerity measure.

“This is evident within the UK employment scenario, where after 12 years of an austerity program we have seen how the effects have forced many, including reputable professions such as nurses, to rely on food banks and Universal Credits. Is this what we want for Gibraltar?”

In response to the Chamber of Commerce, Unite the Union says” “A large number of Private Sector workers in Gibraltar are paid poorly. This is not an argument for holding down either Public Sector wages or other Private Sector wages by comparison, but for raising wages for those who are currently low-paid. Unite will continue its campaign for a National Living Wage as there are still far too many workers struggling to make ends meet on Gibraltar’s current minimum wage. Once the Chamber of Commerce publicises the profits and dividends made by Directors and Shareholders, Unite the Union will be happy to publicise Unite’s Cost of Living Crisis Economic Report.

“Unite the Union thinks that profiteering, amongst other external factors, is what is continually applying inflationary pressures and not the call for greater pay rises including rises to the minimum wage, as the Chamber of Commerce claims.”