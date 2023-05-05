ESG Welcomes Recent Environmental Developments

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2023 .

The Environmental Safety Group says it welcomes the recent developments from Government “in taking meaningful steps to address issues important to the group.”

A spokesperson said:



“It is positive news to learn of the ‘Aspire’ conference being held to focus and inform towards greener building standards and practices given that development and construction carry such major environmental impacts.



“The publication of additional legislation via the new Environment Bill to commit Gibraltar to greater environmental compliance is also welcomed, but the group will be seeking information from Government on how this will work in practice over and above the many layers of existing environmental legislation in place today, not least, the immense challenge of meeting our Climate Change Strategy targets.”