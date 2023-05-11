We Are One Voice Demonstration
We Are One Voice will be holding a demonstration calling for the remaining sections of the Disability Act 2017 to be enacted, together with a "revision of the Act to closer align it with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of People with Disability". They are also calling for the Government to publish the Autism and ADHD pathways and Special Educational Needs/Disability strategy with "an explanation of the costs, resources and professionals needed to implement them". The demonstration will take place Wednesday 24th May at Casemates as from 5pm.
A statement from We Are One Voice follows below:
As parents of people with Special Educational Needs/Disabilities and those that make up our neurodiverse community and individuals directly affected by these issues, who have for years now voiced our concerns as to the lack of adequate services, education and full enjoyment of our rights;
We demand that the remaining sections of the Disability Act 2017 are enacted, together with a revision of the Act to closer align it with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of People with Disability. We also demand the publication of the long-awaited Autism & ADHD pathways and Special Educational Needs/Disability strategy with an explanation of the costs, resources and professionals needed to implement them. These will have a huge impact on the life of those with Special Educational Needs, Disabilities and wider neurodiverse community and avoid some of the issues listed below.
- Therapy provision in Gibraltar is woefully inadequate. The complement of Therapists is not sufficient to cover the numbers of people who need this vital service. Lack of forward planning has resulted in therapists who have retired not been replaced in a timely manner adding to the lack of service provision available for all that need access to it.
- There is no central team in the GHA who deal with persons who have Special Needs or Disabilities. Families are experiencing huge problems when trying to access the medical service.
- Diagnosis and assessment of several conditions is also inadequate with some persons waiting years for an appointment. This delay has a negative impact on persons who for years go without the help and support they need and without a proper understanding or acceptance of their own condition.
- St Bernadette’s Occupational Centre is not fit for purpose due to its size, general condition and increased number of users. It is also not age appropriate as it caters for those from 16 to adulthood.
- Education provision is not readily available to those above 16 and the few opportunities are only available to very few users. Equally preschool opportunities are extremely limited with no bespoke SEN nursery available, other than Early Birds which needs to be expanded in the provision offered.
- The professionals in the Care Agency, GHA and Education departments are unmotivated due to lack of job security, poor pay and conditions, forward planning and non-payment of agreed terms. This needs to change to ensure better service provision and continuity of care for service users.