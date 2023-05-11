We Are One Voice Demonstration

Written by YGTV Team on 11 May 2023 .

We Are One Voice will be holding a demonstration calling for the remaining sections of the Disability Act 2017 to be enacted, together with a "revision of the Act to closer align it with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of People with Disability". They are also calling for the Government to publish the Autism and ADHD pathways and Special Educational Needs/Disability strategy with "an explanation of the costs, resources and professionals needed to implement them". The demonstration will take place Wednesday 24th May at Casemates as from 5pm.

A statement from We Are One Voice follows below:

As parents of people with Special Educational Needs/Disabilities and those that make up our neurodiverse community and individuals directly affected by these issues, who have for years now voiced our concerns as to the lack of adequate services, education and full enjoyment of our rights;

We demand that the remaining sections of the Disability Act 2017 are enacted, together with a revision of the Act to closer align it with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of People with Disability. We also demand the publication of the long-awaited Autism & ADHD pathways and Special Educational Needs/Disability strategy with an explanation of the costs, resources and professionals needed to implement them. These will have a huge impact on the life of those with Special Educational Needs, Disabilities and wider neurodiverse community and avoid some of the issues listed below.