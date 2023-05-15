Book Signing Event - ‘Mama Sonia’s Cooking with Passion: De Todo un Poco’

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will be holding a book signing event on Thursday 18th May at The Main Guard for the publication of the third edition in Mama Sonia’s ‘Cooking with Passion’ series, De Todo Un Poco. This book shares 40 traditional and diverse recipes from the heart of Mama Sonia’s Kitchen.

Sonia De La Rosa will be at the Main Guard in John Mackintosh Square between 11:30am and 1:30pm, with those interested being encouraged to come along and get a copy signed.



