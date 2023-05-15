Scholarship Awards 2023

15 May 2023

The Department of Education is pleased to announce that the application window for Scholarship Awards tenable for the 2023/2024 year is open. The scholarship window for new awards will close at 23:59 on Friday 9th June 2023.

School Awards



The window allows eligible students, who are currently completing or who completed their A Level / Level 3 studies in June 2022 or June 2021, to submit their intention to embark on their undergraduate studies. Further information on these School Awards and how to apply has already been provided to students via their respective schools.



Continuing Students



The window also allows students who are current Scholarship Award holders to submit their continuation of studies form in order for them to continue to receive funding for their current award, upon successful completion of the current academic year. Students will be able to submit their continuation of studies form via the Department of Education’s website www.education.gov.gi once they have received the results and progression letter for this academic year from their University. Students are asked not to complete a continuation of studies form until they have received confirmed results from their University. The deadline for new applicants does not apply to continuing students. However, students in this position are very much encouraged to hand in their continuation form at their earliest possible opportunity given that funding for the next academic year will only be processed and released once the student's continuation form is completed and fully processed. Please note that the continuation of studies form only applies to students who are moving into another year of study in their current course.



Other Funding Applications



The scholarship window also welcomes applications from eligible individuals for new Discretionary applications, new Distance Learning applications and for those students continuing their Distance Learning studies.



All eligible students who have completed or will complete their current Undergraduate or Postgraduate offering by the end of the 2022/2023 academic year, and are wishing to continue onto further studies, should submit an application for funding via the Discretionary Award process. It is critical that eligible students wishing to continue into Postgraduate studies submit their application by the stipulated deadline and via the Discretionary Award application process. Applications received after the deadline or through the incorrect mechanism will not be considered and funding will not be afforded.



Priority will be given to those individuals who require an additional qualification in order to complete their professional studies, where the individual has already embarked on such a pathway during their undergraduate course of study.



Additionally, the Discretionary process will prioritise applications from eligible individuals who are wishing to follow courses deemed to be of benefit to the needs of Gibraltar.



Submitting an application via the Discretionary process will not guarantee future funding and students are advised not to enter into financial commitments on the basis of the submission of this form. After the deadline for submissions has passed, all student Discretionary Application forms will be duly considered. The outcomes of these Discretionary applications will be communicated to students the week commencing Monday 10th July 2023.



The window for new applications under the Schools, Discretionary or Distance Learning process is open until 23:59 (Gibraltar time) on Friday 9th June 2023. Late submissions will not be considered.



