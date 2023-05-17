Team Gibraltar Qualifier’s For PDC World Cup Of Darts

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2023 .

Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt have officially qualified for the prestigious PDC World Cup of Darts, which will be held and contested live on Sky Sports in Frankfurt, Germany from June 15th to 18th.

A statement from the GDA follow sbelow:

They earned the right to represent Gibraltar by participating in the six Gib PDC ranking competitions, with the top two players qualifying. Craig topped the table, with Justin Hewitt coming in second place on the final night.

Dyson Parody and Juan Carlos Muñoz fought until the very end, but it was Justin who showed composure to secure the last spot by beating Juan Carlos in the semis and Dyson in the final of the last event.

This will be Craig's third World Cup appearance and Justin's fourth. At just 21 years of age, the duo will once again be the youngest pairing in the competition.

We would also like to express our gratitude to Tournament Director Nicholai Bado Sr. for running these events so smoothly.