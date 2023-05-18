  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

GFSB And Gibtelecom Business Innovation Awards 2023

This year’s GFSB Business Innovation Awards saw a change in the format of the Awards Ceremony with all contesters doing a short presentation in front of the  audience prior to the judges revealing who the chosen winners are. 

A statement from the GFSB follows below:

We also had the  honour to have amongst the audience the Board members of ESBA which is the  European Small Business Alliance – the umbrella organisation for small business  federations across Europe, who were here on the Rock as part of ESBA’s  25th anniversary celebration, with the GFSB being one of the founding organisations  of ESBA. And this year’s winners were the Nautilus Project with their latest  innovation being the Orcinus App.  

The main objective of Orcinus is to contribute to safer sea navigation making it  possible to find out both in advance and instantaneously of killer whales in the area,  geolocated by other vessels that will have recorded their sightings. The importance  of this is tackling the increasing reported occurrence of attacks by Orca whales on  recreational sailing boats which often results both in damage to the vessels, can  even lead to injuries to boat passengers, and to injury of these whales themselves.  The app will help with safe passage for both these magnificent creatures and sailors  alike. 

Commenting on the winners, GFSB Director and one of the judges, Eran Shay said:  “When we judge the applicants, we look at what fresh innovation they bring and how  they implement their innovations; we look at the impact that the innovation has on  promoting Gibraltar’s name and on the local economy; the contribution to the  environment and whether there is international potential for the business to grow  beyond Gibraltar, amongst other factors. The Orcinus App developed by the Nautilus  Project has met all our criteria and has been launched in numerous ports across the  Iberian Peninsula and beyond, as well as endorsed by the Xunta of Galicia. We wish  Lewis Stagnetto and the rest of the Nautilus Project team much success in their  important mission.” 

The Runners Up of the GFSB Business Innovation Awards for 2023 were Legal  Balance, an online company headed by Scott Simmons and Amanda Noble, who run  a business development and marketing consultancy to the legal industry, turning  lawyers into self-marketers, through innovative use of video and social media.

The GFSB would like to thank Gibtelecom for their continued support of the Business  Innovation Awards program, to the judges Eran Shay, Danny Hook and Kathryn  Morgan, and to all the contesters who keep on demonstrating that innovation on the  Rock is flourishing.

