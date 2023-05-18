GFSB And Gibtelecom Business Innovation Awards 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 18 May 2023 .

This year’s GFSB Business Innovation Awards saw a change in the format of the Awards Ceremony with all contesters doing a short presentation in front of the audience prior to the judges revealing who the chosen winners are.

A statement from the GFSB follows below:

We also had the honour to have amongst the audience the Board members of ESBA which is the European Small Business Alliance – the umbrella organisation for small business federations across Europe, who were here on the Rock as part of ESBA’s 25th anniversary celebration, with the GFSB being one of the founding organisations of ESBA. And this year’s winners were the Nautilus Project with their latest innovation being the Orcinus App.

The main objective of Orcinus is to contribute to safer sea navigation making it possible to find out both in advance and instantaneously of killer whales in the area, geolocated by other vessels that will have recorded their sightings. The importance of this is tackling the increasing reported occurrence of attacks by Orca whales on recreational sailing boats which often results both in damage to the vessels, can even lead to injuries to boat passengers, and to injury of these whales themselves. The app will help with safe passage for both these magnificent creatures and sailors alike.

Commenting on the winners, GFSB Director and one of the judges, Eran Shay said: “When we judge the applicants, we look at what fresh innovation they bring and how they implement their innovations; we look at the impact that the innovation has on promoting Gibraltar’s name and on the local economy; the contribution to the environment and whether there is international potential for the business to grow beyond Gibraltar, amongst other factors. The Orcinus App developed by the Nautilus Project has met all our criteria and has been launched in numerous ports across the Iberian Peninsula and beyond, as well as endorsed by the Xunta of Galicia. We wish Lewis Stagnetto and the rest of the Nautilus Project team much success in their important mission.”

The Runners Up of the GFSB Business Innovation Awards for 2023 were Legal Balance, an online company headed by Scott Simmons and Amanda Noble, who run a business development and marketing consultancy to the legal industry, turning lawyers into self-marketers, through innovative use of video and social media.

The GFSB would like to thank Gibtelecom for their continued support of the Business Innovation Awards program, to the judges Eran Shay, Danny Hook and Kathryn Morgan, and to all the contesters who keep on demonstrating that innovation on the Rock is flourishing.