Terrorist Financing Course Held At University Of Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 23 May 2023 .

The Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit (GFIU) successfully organised and hosted a Terrorist Financing Course at the University of Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The course was arranged through the Quad Island Forum, bringing together Police and FIU officers from Gibraltar, Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man. Participants had the opportunity to learn about case studies, and the most recent typologies and trends employed by international and domestic terrorist organisations. The three-day course was conducted by subject matter experts from the United Kingdom, ensuring the delivery of comprehensive and up-to-date knowledge in this field.

The Quad Island Forum facilitates the sharing of knowledge and experience and works collaboratively to achieve the four jurisdictions’ aims and objectives. It engaged directly with the National Terrorist Financing Investigation Unit (NTFIU) to look at specialist training opportunities with the assistance of the National Crime Agency, HM Treasury, and the UK Charity Commission.

The course was opened by Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento MP, who in her opening address emphasised the vital role we all play in detecting and reporting suspicious transactions, as well as fostering international cooperation. She highlighted the significance of this training in enabling each of the jurisdictions to effectively target the core of individuals and groups responsible for carrying out these heinous acts of violence.

The Minister thanked the GFIU Director, Mr Edgar Lopez, for organising the course and a seminar for the private sector and described it as an excellent opportunity through 'Project Nexus', the GFIU’s outreach program, providing a valuable platform to engage professionals from the private sector and supervisory bodies, who sought to deepen their understanding of terrorist financing, gain expert insights and guidance.

Mr Lopez, who currently chairs the Forum, said, “Specialist training for our officers is part of a jurisdictions’ ability to identify and detect the exploitation of finance centres by terrorists or terrorist groups. This course strengthens our capabilities and forms an integral part of our continuous training and development program. We are delighted to have hosted it in Gibraltar and been able to tap into the expertise of the UK in this field and be able to share it with the private sector through our outreach program, supported by the Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers.”





