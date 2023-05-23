GHA Open New TSSU

Written by YGTV Team on 23 May 2023 .

The GHA’s new Theatre Sterile Supply Unit was officially opened today by the Minister for Health, Albert Isola. The TSSU plays a vital role in patient safety and reducing hospital surgical infections.

A statement continued: “The GHA continue to strive to provide a dynamic working environment where it supports staff to implement improvements and expand upon some of the complex direct and indirect care delivery to patients.



“The GHA estimates that approx. 75 surgeries were cancelled on an annual basis due to defects or equipment failures within the existing TSSU in the current contamination process. The new state- of-the-art TSSU will improve the efficiency of the entire theatre complex and is expected to almost eliminate the cancellation of operations as a result of cross contamination.



“The new Theatre (central) Sterile Supply Unit “TSSU” will ensure that service users’ needs are exceeded through the timely delivery of sterile surgical instruments and other reusable medical devices, some of which are required at short notice.



“This has been achieved with a substantive £1 million investment in the latest Steris sterilisation equipment such as Washing and Decontamination systems, Steam Sterilisers (Autoclaves), and chemical Sterilants. Sterilisation is a process, not a single event, so all components are carried out by trained professionals.”



The GHA’s Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said: “The huge investment in our sterilisation unit will see a service revolution to further improve the quality and safety of health care delivery, which is part of our enhancing surgical services and prioritises the principles of duty of candour in our overall strategy”.





