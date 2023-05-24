ERG/AOP Calls For Disability Dialogue And Advances

Written by YGTV Team on 24 May 2023 .

ERG/AOP recently held a meeting with the Chief Minister to discuss demands by the disabled community.

A statement from ERG/AOP follows below:

Wherever there's even a small possibility of reconciliation and understanding, Equality Rights Group (ERG)/Action on Poverty (AOP) will always exhaust that path', ERG/AOP said following a meeting with the Chief Minister to discuss demands by the disabled community.

The statement continued by adding that 'Participants in a planned demonstration today are rightly concerned. And we fully support them.

'They are calling for necessary improvements on provisions to services and rights of the disabled.

'To this end Felix Alvarez, the group’s Chair, and Charles Trico carrying the Equalities portfolio, met with the Chief Minister for discussions yesterday on the eve of the planned demonstration.

'We were grateful for the opportunity to have a sincere and amenable exchange of views with Mr. Picardo.

‘The reality is that Gibraltar has gone some of the way towards implementing a number of the provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities through the introduction of the Disability Act 2017, a step forward in its day. The Convention is a progressive international framework central to establishing a legitimate blueprint to ending the multiple social deficits the disabled contend with daily.

'And yet, six years after the 2017 Act, we do understand the community’s impatience for full Gibraltar compliance. Important and significant pending provisions still remain, in part as a result of complex legal and other issues.

‘In the service of benefit to disabled citizens in our community ERG/AOP, while unequivocally supporting their legitimate concerns, nonetheless invests in dialogue between the parties as a route to fruitful advance. Talk in good faith is the means to garnering mutual progress, difficult as it often is, and we found the Chief Minister considerate of our views.

‘We have therefore requested that Mr. Picardo offer to open up effective dialogue with the various aggrieved voices represented in the coming demonstration in order to take on board their points of concern as a matter of urgency. If necessary, to re-visit current processes of dialogue with the disabled in order to respond more effectively to the needs expressed. We were heartened to hear the Chief Minister confirm his willingness to open further and more dialogue with aggrieved parties on the issues.

‘ERG/AOP acknowledges that since coming into Government, Mr. Picardo's Administration has been moving forward towards a Gibraltar where the rights of the disabled are increasingly taken into account. Nonetheless and however, much still remains to be achieved before we reach the real goal of effective inclusion in this area. A ride on a wheelchair through different areas of our city will testify to that. These are not matters to be postponed into long timelines and we urged Government for progress on both the smaller and larger issues.

‘Mr. Picardo explained the plans his Government have traced to reach full implementation. Without a doubt the complexity of the issues do not make life easy for either government or the activist organisations in the field. And yet formulas for moving forward must be worked out between the parties, as in any socially sensitive area.

‘Furthermore, the work being done by Ms. Jenny Victory on behalf of Government to put plans into motion is, we understand, part of the ongoing undertaking Government has made to fulfill its objectives.

‘As an organisation that has advocated and promoted the rights of persons with disabilities since 2000, ERG/AOP is intent on the pursuit of understanding and cooperation between Civil Society and Government in genuine good faith and without bias.

‘Central to achieving those objectives will be clear and timely commitments to substantial progress on the UN Convention. On raising our concern that a date for full implementation should now be on the table, we were pleased to find Mr. Picardo committed to being able to offer a clear target date by which full implementation of the UN Convention could be achieved’ the statement ended.