SHSG Pride 2023

The Secular Humanist Society of Gibraltar welcomes that June is LGBT Pride month. The LGBT+ community have fought long and hard for recognition and acceptance. Many advances have been made but there is more to do.

The issues involved are something that we all collectively must keep in mind. Don't be an ally in June only. Don't turn up at Pride events, and the following day forget them.

We must remember and practise inclusivity and acceptance every day. And it must be across the whole community, whether it be LGBT+ folk, the disabled, those with mental health issues, the homeless, those of all religions and none.

The Government has decided to fly the Pride Flag, a welcome idea. But when the Pride Flag gets lowered could we please NOT replace it with that of the Commonwealth? Homosexual activity remains a criminal offence in 32 of the 56 sovereign states of the Commonwealth and legal in only 24. Replacing the Pride Flag for one of a deeply homophobic organisation that Gibraltar is not even member of undermines the purpose of flying the Pride Flag in the first place.

In my view there is no such thing as gay rights, disabled rights, women’s rights – they are human rights applicable to all of us without exception, always, every day.

So when you attend the events organized by the Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Committee I hope everyone reflects on what it means. We will no doubt hear the standard chorus from the usual suspects – “I don’t care if they’re gay, they don’t need to shove it in my face”; “why can’t they just keep quiet?”; “When is straight pride?”. To those I say you have missed the point entirely. Those requesting a “straight pride day” should be thankful that they have never needed one; their right to be themselves has never been threatened or questioned – they have never faced the threat of imprisonment, assault, or mockery for loving someone.

The main take away from Pride is I think to promote acceptance and inclusion – that being Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Transgender is no longer something you need to hide or be ashamed of. Indeed it never was. Be yourself, whoever that may be. We are all valued members of the community and deserve dignity, respect and inclusion.

To the Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Committee I say well done for all you do – and to everyone else fighting inequality in other areas, take heart – change can happen.

