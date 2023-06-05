Kingsway Routine Maintenance Works

Written by YGTV Team on 05 June 2023 .

The operators of Kingsway tunnel have confirmed that scheduled quarterly maintenance will take place overnight from Monday 12th to Thursday 15th June (inclusive). This is part of the routine maintenance programme that forms part of the contract for the safe management and operation of the tunnel.

Each night from 12th to 15th June at 9pm, a single bore will be completely closed to traffic and will re-open at 6am the next morning. The opposite bore will operate with a contraflow to ensure that both northbound and southbound traffic can continue to flow along Kingsway, with a reduced speed limit of 30 km/h to ensure the safety of all users.



Maintenance works will also affect the pedestrian subway on the evening of 14th June. To avoid disruption to their journeys, pedestrians are encouraged to use Winston Churchill Avenue as an alternative route.



Appropriate signage will advise motorists and pedestrians of the diversions in advance.



The Government takes this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these routine maintenance works, which are essential to the continued safe operation of the tunnel at Kingsway.



